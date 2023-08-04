Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Free Report) traded down 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Polymetal International Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84.
Polymetal International Company Profile
Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Polymetal International
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.