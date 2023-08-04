Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Free Report) traded down 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Polymetal International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

