Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Portage Biotech from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Portage Biotech Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PRTG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,450. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Portage Biotech by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portage Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.