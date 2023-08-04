Portage Biotech Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Portage Biotech in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Portage Biotech from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PRTG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 6,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,463. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Portage Biotech by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

