PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,471 iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 85,616 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 187,214 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 147,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,512. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $26.60.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.