PrairieView Partners LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 908,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,058. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

