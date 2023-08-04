PrairieView Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,876,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 643.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,944,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,011 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,818.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,080,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,818 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,258,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after purchasing an additional 907,557 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.06. 575,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,636. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

