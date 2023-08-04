PrairieView Partners LLC Has $186,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 311,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,469 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,041.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastenal Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.08. 3,412,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile



Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

