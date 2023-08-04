PrairieView Partners LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $59.86. 561,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,730. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

