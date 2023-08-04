PrairieView Partners LLC Has $52.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $52,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,900,890,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VCSH traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $75.74. 3,555,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,574. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1983 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

