PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 502 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

VONV traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 307,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,287. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $72.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.3484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

