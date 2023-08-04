Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 466.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1 %

ITW stock opened at $250.18 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $264.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.96 and a 200-day moving average of $237.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.75.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

