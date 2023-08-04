Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $214.30

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $214.30 and last traded at $214.30, with a volume of 104069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $212.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Primerica Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.71 and a 200 day moving average of $180.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

