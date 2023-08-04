Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading Up 9.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.18. Approximately 230,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 821,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $43,605.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $43,605.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $363,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,246,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,456.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 451,307 shares of company stock valued at $16,986,513. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 9.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,267,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after buying an additional 670,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Trading Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.