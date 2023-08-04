Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRTA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

PRTA stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.49. The company had a trading volume of 186,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,397. Prothena has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $3,316,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $942,844.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prothena news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 45,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $3,316,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,844.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,350,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,030,213 in the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Prothena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Prothena by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP raised its stake in Prothena by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 127,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

