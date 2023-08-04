Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) versus PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Head-To-Head Review

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -1,185.19% -71.59% PetVivo -950.71% -418.88% -235.91%

Risk & Volatility

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 394.68 -$58.51 million ($1.44) -5.10 PetVivo $920,000.00 24.41 -$8.72 million ($0.85) -2.24

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and PetVivo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PetVivo has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pulse Biosciences and PetVivo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PetVivo beats Pulse Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

