Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,528. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 116,347 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

