Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE PIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,528. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
