Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Taboola.com Ltd. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taboola.com in a report released on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Taboola.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Read Our Latest Report on TBLA

Taboola.com Stock Up 0.6 %

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.58. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Insider Activity

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,873. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen C. Walker acquired 75,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,833 shares of company stock worth $380,652 over the last three months. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.