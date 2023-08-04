Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Issued By Zacks Research

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 67.26%.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,153.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

