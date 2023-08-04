Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Lowered by Analyst

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $111.36 on Friday. Allstate has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $333,689,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,865,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

