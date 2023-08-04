Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Wedbush

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

QLYS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.14. 187,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,151. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.90. Qualys has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,534.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $857,746.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $5,608,558 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Qualys by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

