Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.46. 190,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,919. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.62. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 177,064 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 389,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $240,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

