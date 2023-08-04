Ray Parkinson Sells 4,727 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KALU stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 43,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,720. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $97.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 488.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,471,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,072,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.6% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 815,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,846,000 after purchasing an additional 139,145 shares during the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

