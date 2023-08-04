Raymond James Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $120.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.62.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.7 %

Oshkosh stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.45. 884,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,501. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.