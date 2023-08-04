Raymond James Lowers Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $825.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $900.00 to $825.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $992.50.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $40.31 on Friday, reaching $685.43. 42,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,559. Cable One has a 1-year low of $602.70 and a 1-year high of $1,415.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $670.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $696.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cable One by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

