Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) PT Raised to $211.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.39. 325,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,681. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,837,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,203,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,687 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

