Renasant Bank Invests $269,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,259,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MSCI traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $548.71. 51,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,332. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.30.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

