Renasant Bank Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Renasant Bank lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.