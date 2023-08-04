Renasant Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

MRK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.78. 6,039,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

