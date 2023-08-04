Renasant Bank Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Renasant Bank lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.57 and its 200 day moving average is $133.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

