Renasant Bank Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Renasant Bank cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,185,645 shares in the company, valued at $38,189,766,017.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total transaction of $47,959,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,185,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,189,766,017.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 525,599 shares of company stock worth $201,292,515. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $392.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,975. The stock has a market cap of $372.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

