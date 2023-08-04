Renasant Bank Sells 310 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Renasant Bank lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.17. 297,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,157. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $272.10 and a one year high of $367.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,027 shares of company stock worth $11,307,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.