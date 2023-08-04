Renasant Bank Takes $240,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.25. 90,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell bought 650 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

