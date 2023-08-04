Renasant Bank Takes $292,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.82. 907,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,261. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

