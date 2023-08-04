Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Buys £9,878.16 in Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) insider Sally Johnson purchased 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.11) per share, with a total value of £9,878.16 ($12,682.19).

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 611.80 ($7.85) on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of GBX 458 ($5.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 663.80 ($8.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 627.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 584.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. The firm has a market cap of £15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5,098.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.70) to GBX 676 ($8.68) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.22) to GBX 740 ($9.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.60) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.35) to GBX 700 ($8.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.54) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 627.89 ($8.06).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

