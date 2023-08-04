Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Buys £9,878.16 in Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) insider Sally Johnson purchased 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.11) per share, with a total value of £9,878.16 ($12,682.19).
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Shares of RTO opened at GBX 611.80 ($7.85) on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of GBX 458 ($5.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 663.80 ($8.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 627.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 584.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. The firm has a market cap of £15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5,098.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42.
Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on RTO
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.