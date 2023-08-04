Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Repligen updated its FY23 guidance to $1.72-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.72-$1.80 EPS.
Repligen Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.50. 160,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,960. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.01. Repligen has a twelve month low of $134.64 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.74.
Insider Transactions at Repligen
In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.44.
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
