Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Repligen updated its FY23 guidance to $1.72-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.72-$1.80 EPS.

Repligen Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.50. 160,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,960. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.01. Repligen has a twelve month low of $134.64 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.74.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Repligen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Repligen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Repligen by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after acquiring an additional 267,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.44.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

