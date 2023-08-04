Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Regal Rexnord Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Regal Rexnord in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.59 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RRX. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Regal Rexnord stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,499. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $166.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 115.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 945.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

