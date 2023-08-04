Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian Utilities (CDUAF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS: CDUAF) in the last few weeks:

7/31/2023 – Canadian Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

7/28/2023 – Canadian Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00.

7/28/2023 – Canadian Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

7/28/2023 – Canadian Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00.

7/28/2023 – Canadian Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00.

7/21/2023 – Canadian Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$38.00.

Shares of CDUAF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. 3,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

