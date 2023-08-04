Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RVLV stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 447,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,900. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.14. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.24.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

