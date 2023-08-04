Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Cut to $147.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Revvity from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of Revvity stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.24. 569,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,029. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.26. Revvity has a 12 month low of $110.75 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.61 million. Revvity had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Revvity’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

