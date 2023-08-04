Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.44% and a negative net margin of 416.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. 85,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

