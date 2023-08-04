RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Head to Head Comparison

RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Free Report) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

RINO International has a beta of -1.73, meaning that its share price is 273% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbotic has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get RINO International alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RINO International and Symbotic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Symbotic $593.31 million 54.28 -$79.00 million ($0.39) -148.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RINO International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Symbotic.

50.6% of Symbotic shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of RINO International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Symbotic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RINO International and Symbotic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RINO International N/A N/A N/A Symbotic -2.25% -49.49% -2.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RINO International and Symbotic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A Symbotic 0 4 6 0 2.60

Symbotic has a consensus target price of $49.55, suggesting a potential downside of 14.55%. Given Symbotic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Symbotic is more favorable than RINO International.

Summary

Symbotic beats RINO International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RINO International

(Get Free Report)

RINO International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental protection and remediation company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment primarily for use in the iron and steel industry; and anti-oxidation products and equipment for use in the manufacture of hot rolled steel plate products. Its products include Lamella Inclined Tube Settler Waste Water Treatment System, which comprise industrial water treatment equipment, effluent-condensing equipment sets, solid and liquid abstraction dewatering equipment, and coal gas dust removal and cleaning equipment; and Circulating, Fluidized Bed, Flue Gas Desulphurization System that removes particulate sulphur from flue gas emissions generated by the sintering process in the production of iron and steel; and High Temperature Anti-Oxidation System for hot rolled steel, a set of products and a mechanized system, which reduces oxidation-related output losses in the production of continuous cast hot rolled steel. In addition, it offers contract machining services for third-party industrial enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for RINO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RINO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.