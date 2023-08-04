Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 161,912 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.93% of Stericycle worth $37,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Stericycle Trading Down 0.0 %

SRCL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. 382,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,540. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 182.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $669.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

