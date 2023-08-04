Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 22,800 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 836,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises about 2.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $139,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.28. The company had a trading volume of 996,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,966. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.52.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

