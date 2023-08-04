Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 8,105 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $29,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,397,000. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($73.63) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CCEP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,340. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.76.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

