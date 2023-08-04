Robeco Schweiz AG Has $14.82 Million Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 1.71% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,393,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,246,000 after purchasing an additional 89,308 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 271,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 41,213 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCCI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 193,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,115. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

