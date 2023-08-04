Robeco Schweiz AG Has $182.39 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 825,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 44,135 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up about 2.9% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $182,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 45.4% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 27.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.09. 2,134,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,314. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.02.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 48.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

