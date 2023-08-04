Robeco Schweiz AG Has $46.86 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $46,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.27. The stock had a trading volume of 193,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.21. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $150.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

