Robeco Schweiz AG Has $61.04 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 1.05% of IPG Photonics worth $61,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $906,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,336,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,319,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,541 shares of company stock worth $6,351,215. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.88. 255,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.07.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

