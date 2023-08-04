Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 441,400 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $71,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,625,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,975,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.58, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

