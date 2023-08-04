Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 336,937 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,937 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 1.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.46% of Xylem worth $86,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Xylem by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

XYL traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.67. 1,909,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,183. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

